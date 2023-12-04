In the 2023 Mizoram elections, the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) emerged as a formidable force, toppling the incumbent Mizo National Front (MNF) and claiming victory in the state assembly.

The ZPM, an alliance of six parties that have now merged into a single entity, secured a majority by winning 27 out of the 40 seats in the legislative assembly.

This significant political shift was marked by the resignation of the MNF's Zoramthanga as Chief Minister, paving the way for ZPM's Chief Ministerial candidate Lalduhoma to take the helm.

Lalduhoma, who was once tasked with guarding former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, achieved a notable personal victory in the Serchhip constituency, defeating his MNF rival J Malsawmzuala Vanchhawng by a margin of 2,982 votes.

The ZPM's triumph included several other key wins, such as the defeat of Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia and Health Minister R Lalthangliana, signalling a clear desire for change among the electorate.



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The MNF's loss has been attributed to anti-incumbency sentiments, with Zoramthanga himself acknowledging the role incumbency played in the party's downfall.

Outgoing Mizoram CM Zoramthanga says, "Because of the anti-incumbency effect and the people are not satisfied with my performance so I lost... I accept the verdict of the people and I hope that the next government will perform well... It (the reason) is the anti-incumbency and Covid onslaught."

The ZPM capitalized on this sentiment, with their candidates and supporters calling for change throughout the campaign. The election results reflect a significant reconfiguration of Mizoram's political landscape, ending the long-standing duopoly of the MNF and Congress in the state's politics.

As the ZPM celebrates its victory and prepares to form the government, the MNF contemplates its defeat amidst a changing political tide.

The BJP also made modest gains, securing two seats and expanding its footprint in the state, which has traditionally been dominated by Christian-majority parties. Meanwhile, the Congress party continues to struggle, with only a single seat lead in the latest counts.

The 2023 Mizoram elections have thus marked a turning point, with the ZPM's rise to power indicating a new chapter in the state's political narrative, driven by a public mandate for change and a rejection of the status quo.