To conduct a peaceful election on November 7, the Mizoram Police has made extensive security arrangements.

According to police no untoward incidents have been reported during the campaign, which witnessed a large number of VVIPs visiting the state.

“A total of 174 candidates are contesting in the election and all the candidates have been provided with Personal Security Officers (PSOs) to ensure their security. A total of 1,831 civil police officers from Mizoram, along with 2,527 Special Armed Police Force (SAPF) personnel and 2,700 Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel, have been deployed across the state. Furthermore, the Mizoram Reserved Home Guards (MRHG) has deployed an additional 160 personnel, with a total deployment are 7,200”, said police.

The police further said that various tasks including Polling Station duty, Sector Police Officers, Nakas (checkpoints), Inter-state border check posts, Static Surveillance Teams, Flying Squads, EVM Guards, Observer security, security for candidates, CAPF/SAPF Liaison Officers, Quick Response Teams (QRTs), District Striking Forces, Control Room Operations, Area Domination, District Election Cell, PHQ Election Cell, Reserve Forces, Vehicle security, dispatch and receive centre security, Zonal Officers, and other miscellaneous duties such as border sealing have been made.

The Mizoram Police also urged the people of Mizoram to continue maintain peace and harmony during the voting process and urges the citizens of Mizoram to cast their vote to demonstrate responsible citizenship.

“The Mizoram Police is committed to ensuring a secure and safe electoral process. We are dedicated to upholding the rule of law and protecting the rights of every citizen. Our officers will be deployed throughout the state, working in coordination with other security agencies to maintain peace and order on the day of the elections”, said police.