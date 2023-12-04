As the ZPM prepares to take the reins of governance, their leader Lalduhoma attributes their win to what he calls "divine intervention" of the people, suggesting that the voters' faith and desire for change have been instrumental in propelling the ZPM to power.

With the people's mandate, the ZPM now stands at the forefront, ready to steer Mizoram towards a new chapter in its political history.

Speaking exclusively to India Today NE, the ZPM chief Lalduhoma said that Mizoram had not seen such active participation from the youth and women in state polls before.

While replying to a question as to what factors worked for the ZPM, Lalduhoma said, "There is no any basic factor which has contributed to the winning of this election but there are few things which are working on the minds of the people which I call it 'divine intervention'".

Further, the ZPM leader also asserted that this time Mizoram have not seen such active participation from the youth and women in state polls.

"Something happened in their mind...so hoping for a better future... a better government... corruption free government...employment and adequate market for the farmer's among others help us win this Assembly polls," he added.

The ZPM's triumph was marked by securing 27 seats in the 40-member Mizoram Assembly, thereby crossing the majority threshold required to form the government. This victory was not entirely anticipated, as exit polls had suggested a closer race, with some predicting that the MNF might retain an advantage.

However, the final tally on December 4th, 2023, revealed a different outcome, with the ZPM sweeping the polls and the MNF securing only 10 seats.