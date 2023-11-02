Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's scheduled day-long campaign on Friday in poll-bound Mizoram has been cancelled, officials said on Thursday.

"Due to unavoidable reasons, we are informing that Priyanka Gandhi's visit stands cancelled. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused," a Congress spokesman said here.



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The All India Congress Committee general secretary, who is in charge of Uttar Pradesh, was scheduled to address a small gathering of people at the Treasury Square here on Friday afternoon followed by a public meeting at Kawrtethawveng in Mamit district.

The Congress is contesting in all the 40 seats. In the outgoing assembly, it has four MLAs.

