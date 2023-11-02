Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) working president K. Sapdanga made it clear today at the Aizawl Press Club that the party will not form an alliance with the BJP.

The ZPM president told the media today that they do think about the coalition government right now, as the party is confident enough to form the next government in Mizoram on its own.

The leader added that other opposition parties are accusing ZPM and the BJP of having a covert agreement in the case of the BJP, which is adamantly declaring that they will form the next government.



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The ZPM party has opted not to join a coalition with the BJP, as agreed upon by the executive of the party's highest authority body. He continued, "That is why we prefer not to form a coalition government with the BJP at any cost."

The ZPM leader went on to declare that while the party's leaders and candidates may not be the most knowledgeable, he can state with confidence that they are the most dedicated to forming the next government, and the electorate has concurred. he said.