The Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered re-polling in 20-Aizawl South-III (ST) assembly constituency after voting cast through the electronic voting machine is considered void due to deviation from the procedure, according the chief electoral officer (CEO) of Mizoram.

The Mizoram Election 2023 concluded on Tuesday with a voter turnout of approximately 77.73 percent by 8 p.m. for the 40 assembly seats.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) issued a notice to the Chief Election Officer (CEO) following a report from the Returning Officer for the 20-Aizawal South III (ST) constituency.

The ECI directed the CEO to ensure widespread publicity in the polling station areas, using methods such as drum beating or other convenient modes. The CEO is also instructed to provide directions to the concerned Returning officer, observers, and the district election officer.

Also read : Mizoram Assembly Polls 2023: Voter turnout at 69.86 per cent till 3 PM