Mizoram Chief Minister and Mizo National Front (MNF) chief Zoramthanga is all set to tender his resignation today. Sources have revealed that Zoramthanga would be meeting Governor Hari Babu Kamabhampati today at 4 pm and submit his resignation papers.

Zoramthanga's move for resignation comes amid the defeat that MNF has recieved in the Mizoram elections, resulting in the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) all set to form government.

Noteworthy is that Zoramthanga himself recieved a major setback today as he lost from the Aizawl East 1 seat by over 2000 votes. Zoramthanga lost the elections by 2,108 votes to his rival MNF candidate Lalthansanga who won the contest with a total of 8,472.

Currently, the MNF is leading in just ten seats, while ZPM has taken a massive lead in 27 seats, putting them in a comfortable position to form the next government in Mizoram.

ZPM is all set to form the government in Mizoram even as the party has taken a huge lead over its rival MNF with lead in as many as 27 seats. ZPM on the other hand is trailing behind with just ten seats in hand.