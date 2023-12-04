The early trends of Mizoram election results sees a major boost to Lalduhoma led Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) as the key constituency Serchhip -26 sees 1992 votes in ZPM's kitty.

As per official reports, ZPM is leading by 1992 votes, while INC has grabbed 1397 votes, Mizoram Chief Minister led Mizo National Front in close toes with ZPM by grabbing 1419 votes after the first round of vote counting.