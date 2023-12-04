The Mizoram state, witnessing a triangular contest among the incumbent MNF, ZPM, and Congress, is undergoing vote counting today. The count was originally slated for Sunday, alongside Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana.

Yet, following appeals from political parties, NGOs, churches, and student bodies, the Election Commission postponed it, given Sunday's cultural importance to Mizoram's predominantly Christian population. Polls were conducted on November 7, with over 80 per cent of the state's 8.57 lakh electorate participating. A total of 174 candidates, including 18 women, contested.

The MNF, ZPM, and Congress each vied for 40 seats, while the BJP put forward candidates for 13 seats. The AAP, participating in the assembly polls here for the first time, contested in four seats. Furthermore, 17 Independent candidates were part of the fray.

Constituency along with winners name

1) Hacchek - Robert Romawia Royte (MNF)

2) Dampa - Lalrintluanga Sailo (MNF)

3) Mamit - Lalzirliana (MNF)

4) Tuirial - K Laldawngliana (MNF)

5) Kolasib - Lalfamkima (ZPM)

6) Serlui - Lalrinsanga Ralte (MNF)

7) Tuivawl - Lalchhandama Ralte (MNF)

8) Chalfilh - Lalbiakzama (ZPM)

9) Tawi - Prof. Lalnilawma (ZPM)

10) Aizawl North I - Vanlalhlana (ZPM)

11) Aizawl North II - Dr Vanlalthlana

12) Aizawl North III - K Sapdanga (ZPM)

13) Aizawl East I - Lalthansanga (ZPM)

14) Aizawl East II - B Lalchhanzova (ZPM)

15) Aizawl West I - TBC Lalvenchhunga (ZPM)

16) Aizawl West II - Lalnghinglova Hmar (ZPM)

17) Aizawl West III - VL Zaithanzama (ZPM)

18) Aizawl South I - C Lalsawivunga (ZPM)

19) Aizawl South II - Lalchhuanthanga (ZPM)

20) Aizawl South III - Baryl Vanneihsangi (ZPM)

21) Lengteng - F Rodingliana (ZPM)

22) Tuichang - W Chhuanawma (ZPM)

23) Champhai North - H Ginzalala (ZPM)

24) Champhai South - Lt Col Clement Lalhmingthanga (ZPM)

25) East Tuipui - Lalchhandama Ralte (MNF)

26) Tuikum - PC Vanlalruata (ZPM)

27) Serchhip - Lalduhoma (ZPM)

28) Hrangturzo - Lalmuanpuia Punte (ZPM)

29) South Tuipui - Jeje Lalpekhlua (ZPM)

30) Lunglei North - V Malsawmtluanga (ZPM)

31) Lunglei East - Lalrinpuii (ZPM)

32) Lunglei West - T Lalhlimpuia (ZPM)

33) Lunglei South - Lalramliana Papuia (ZPM)

34) Thorang - R Rohmingliana (MNF)

35) West Tuipui - Prova Chakma (MNF)

36) Tuichawng - Rasik Mohan Chakma (MNF)

37- Lawngtlai West - T Lalhlimpuia (ZPM)

38) Lawngtlai East - Dr Lorrain Lalpekliana Chinzah (ZPM)

39) Siaha - K Beichhua (BJP)

40) Palak - K Hrahmo (BJP)