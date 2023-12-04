Lalduhoma led Zoram People's Movement party in Mizoram is all set to form its government with its candidates already asked to be present at the party office tomorrow, December 5.

Some of the key constituencies won by ZPM includes Aizawl North II won by Vanlalthlana, Aizawl West II won by Lalnghinglova Hmar, Jeje Lalpekhlua wins from South Tuipui constituency and working president of ZPM K Sapdanga winning from Aizawl North III constituency.

Noteworthy, Aizawl East II constituency where MNF leader and State's Chief Minister Zoramthanga was fighting, is currently trailing by a huge mark.

The scorecard of Mizoram Assembly Election results clearly shows ZPM winning with a clean sweep. The party is all set to form government with no post-poll alliance, as asserted.

Celebrations among ZPM party workers have already begun ringing in an early Christmas celebration. The party, along with Mizo National Front (MNF) and Congress, contested in all 40 assembly seats in Mizoram, while Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielded candidates in only 23 seats. The assembly polls were held on November 7, recording a voter turnout of 80.43 per cent.

The counting day, initially scheduled for December 3, was rescheduled to December 4. The Election Commission made this decision in response to several representations from various quarters within Mizoram, requesting a change in the counting date from December 3, 2023 (Sunday), to a weekday. Chief Electoral Officer Madhup Vyas confirmed that the request was accepted as Sunday is usually devoted to church duties and prayers.

Also read : Mizoram Verdict: Assembly Election Results 2023 Live Updates