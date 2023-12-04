In a major setback, Mizo National Front (MNF) leader and Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga has lost from the Aizawl East 1 seat by over 2000 votes.

Zoramthanga lost the elections by 2,108 votes to his rival MNF candidate Lalthansanga who won the contest with a total of 8,472.

Zoramthanga's defeat in the state elections comes even as the MNF has taken a heavy beating from the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM). Currently, the MNF is leading in just ten seats, while ZPM has taken a massive lead in 26 seats, putting them in a comfortable position to form the next government in Mizoram.

As per sources, ZPM has asked all its winning MLAs to turn up at the state capital Aizawl tomorrow, even as the party appears to have achieved a comfortable majority. Sources have told India Today NE that the party is looking to form government on its own without any alliance.

India Today Axis-My India exit poll had predicted a clean sweep by the ZPM in the state of Mizoram.