The trends from various seats during the ongoing counting process has come in for the Mizoram assembly elections showing a clear tussle between the ZPM and MNF in most seats.

In the South 2 constituency, ZPM is leading with 2283 votes, Congress is in second lead with 2489 votes and MNF is leading with 2110 votes.

In the South Tuipui seats, round one countings have put ZPM in the lead with 2283 votes, MNF in the second spot with 2110 votes and Congress leading with 1346 votes.

In Aizawl West-II seat, ZPM is in the lead with 4340 votes, MNF in the second spot with 2220 votes and Congress in third spot with 601 votes.

In the Tawi seat, ZPM is leading with 2550 votes, MNF in second with 1881 votes and Congress in third with 755 votes.

In the seat of Siaha BJP candidate K Beichhua is leading with 1100 votes in his kitty, while MNF is trailing in the second lead with 1049 votes.

Coming to Serchhip constituency, ZPM leader Lalduhoma with in the lead with 1992 votes.

Meanwhile in the the Palak constituency, Congress party's IP Junior is leading the race with 1072 votes in the first round.

Coming to Lunglei West seat, Congress is in the lead with 498 votes and MNF is in second lead with 424 votes, while ZPM is leading with 266 votes.

If we come to Kolasib district, the first round of counting has resulted in MNF candidate K Lalrinliana leading with 2744 votes, while ZPM's Lalfamkima is trailing in second spot with 2473 votes.

Coming to East Tuipui seat, MNF is leading the race with 1559 votes, with ZPM trailing in second spot 1447 votes.

In Lunglei West seat, MNF is in the lead with 648 votes and ZPM in the second lead with 630 votes.

In West Tuipui seat, MNF leads the race with 2255 votes and Congress is in second spot with 2212 votes.

In Chalfilh seat, ZPM leads the race with 2137 votes, with MNF in the second lead with 1767 votes.

Coming to Aizawl North 3 seat, ZPM candidate PC Vanlalruata is leading with 1514 votes.

On the other hand, Saitual seat, the MNF is leading the race in the first round.

In Aizawl North 1 seat, ZPM is in the clear lead with 4799 votes with MNF in second lead with 2292 votes.

The main players of the election -- the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and the Congress -- contested 40 seats each. The BJP fielded candidates in 13 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which contested the assembly polls in Mizoram for the first time, fought in four seats. Also, there were 17 Independent candidates.

In the 2018 assembly polls, the MNF, a constituent of the BJP-led NDA, won 26 seats, dislodging the Congress from power. The ZPM emerged victorious in eight seats while the Congress was relegated to third with just five seats, compared to 34 it won in 2013. The BJP marked its debut in the Northeastern state, winning one seat.

India Today Axis-My India exit poll has predicted a clean sweep by the ZPM in Mizoram and the party is expected to secure 28-35 seats in the 40-member assembly. The MNF, according to the exit poll, is likely to be reduced to just 3-7 seats.

The Congress, once a dominant force in Mizoram, is projected to put up a poor show and may end up with only 2-4 seats. The BJP is expected to settle at 0-2 seats, the exit poll showed.

According to the exit poll, ZPM's vote share in the assembly election is predicted to touch 49 per cent while the MNF may get a 27 per cent vote share. The Congress is likely to get 20 per cent of votes and the BJP is projected to have a 2 per cent vote share.