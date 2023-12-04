The trends from various seats during the ongoing counting process has come in for the Mizoram assembly elections showing a clear tussle between the ZPM and MNF in most seats. The results for the second round of counting has come in from various constituencies.

For the second round, Tawi seat is witnessing ZPM in the lead with 2276 votes, and MNF in the second lead with 2059 votes.

In South Tuipui seat, second round counting has led to ZPM in the lead with 1920 votes and MNF in second lead with 1838 votes, while Congress is in third lead with 1028 votes.

In South 2 seat, ZPM is leading the race with 2733 votes, with Congress in the second lead with 2690 votes and the MNF in third round with 2069 votes.

In Palak constituency, BJP is leading the race with 2515 votes, while MNF is in second lead with 2394 votes.

Coming to Serchhip constituency, ZPM is in the clear lead with 2431 votes, MNF is in the second lead with 1614 votes and Congress is in third lead with 1138 votes.

In Tuivawl constituency, second round of counting has resulted in MNF taking the lead with 3089 votes, ZPM in the second lead with 2108 votes and Congress trailing in third spot with 1550 votes.

The main players of the election -- the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and the Congress -- contested 40 seats each. The BJP fielded candidates in 13 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which contested the assembly polls in Mizoram for the first time, fought in four seats. Also, there were 17 Independent candidates.

In the 2018 assembly polls, the MNF, a constituent of the BJP-led NDA, won 26 seats, dislodging the Congress from power. The ZPM emerged victorious in eight seats while the Congress was relegated to third with just five seats, compared to 34 it won in 2013. The BJP marked its debut in the Northeastern state, winning one seat.

India Today Axis-My India exit poll has predicted a clean sweep by the ZPM in Mizoram and the party is expected to secure 28-35 seats in the 40-member assembly. The MNF, according to the exit poll, is likely to be reduced to just 3-7 seats.

According to the exit poll, ZPM's vote share in the assembly election is predicted to touch 49 per cent while the MNF may get a 27 per cent vote share. The Congress is likely to get 20 per cent of votes and the BJP is projected to have a 2 per cent vote share.