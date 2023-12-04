The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) has said no to any possibility of a post-poll alliance.

The ZPM, which has taken a massive lead in the Mizoram state polls with lead in 26 seats, has clearly stated that they are not going for any post-poll alliance.

With numbers that are giving them a comfortable majority, sources within the ZPM have revealed that they are not going for any post-poll alliance even as they are all set to form the next government. Lalduhoma is likely to be the next Chief Minister of Mizoram.

Interestingly, the Mizoram BJP president Vanlalhmuaka had earlier today told India Today NE that they would explore the options for an alliance if ZPM shows any interest. However, now the ZPM has made it clear that they are not aiming for any post poll alliance.

Noteworthy is that while BJP is leading in just two seats, the Congress is leading in just one seat.

India Today Axis-My India exit poll had predicted a clean sweep by the ZPM in Mizoram and had predicted that the party would secure 28-35 seats in the 40-member assembly. The MNF, according to the exit poll, was predicted to win 3-7 seats.