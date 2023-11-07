Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga returned back to cast his vote after facing a delay at the 19-Aizawl Venglai-I YMA Hall polling station due to a malfunctioning Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).

Despite waiting, the issue couldn't be resolved, prompting him to postpone his vote until after his morning meal.

"Machine was not working. I was waiting for sometime. As the machine is not working I shall visit my constituency and I will voter after the morning meal", said Mizoram CM.

With over 8.57 lakh voters and 174 candidates in the fray, the state is witnessing a closely contested election involving the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), the Zoram Peoples Movement (ZPM), the Congress, and the BJP. Zoramthanga expressed confidence in his party, hoping to secure at least 25 seats and regain power, citing their effective handling of COVID-19 and developmental initiatives as key factors in their favor.

Also read : Mizoram Elections 2023: PM Modi encourages first time voters to participate in electoral process