Mizoram conducted voting on Tuesday November 7 for all 40 seats of its legislative Assembly without any untoward incident.

The state observed a high voter turnout in the morning, with 49.2 per cent of registered voters casting their votes by 11 am, and by 4 pm, the figure increased to 76.53 per cent.

The final turnout figure was not available as of 9.05 pm, with state election officials stating that polling was not yet closed in six polling stations. Chief Minister Zoramthanga faced a technical glitch when he first attempted to cast his vote at Ramhlun Venglai Primary School in Aizawl North II in the morning.

He was unable to register his vote initially due to a malfunctioning EVM. However, he later returned to the polling booth and succeeded in casting his vote. Lalduhoma, the Zoram People’s Movement candidate seen as Zoramthanga's primary challenger, did not vote on Tuesday as he spent the day in his constituency Serchhip, which is approximately 90 km away from Aizawl, where he is registered to vote.

Also read : Mizoram Assembly Polls 2023: Voter turnout at 69.86 per cent till 3 PM