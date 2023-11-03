The Mizoram government has declared dry days for a period of 48 hours in view of the voting that is set to take place on November7.

As per a notificiation by State Commissioenr for Excise and Narcotics, dry days for the whole of Mizoram State will be in effect for a 48 hours. The dry days will come in effect from November 5 at 4 pm and wil be in effect till the 4 pm on the voting day of November 7.

Apart from this, another dry day has been declared on December 3, keeping in mind the counting of votes will take place. The dry day on counting day will be in effect till the completion of the counting process as per instruction of the Election Commission of India on account of Mizoram General Assembly Election.

The sale and comsumption of liquor in military canteens has also been prohibited for the said days.

Polling for the 40-member Mizoram assembly will be held on November 7, and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.