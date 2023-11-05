As of Saturday, a total of 2,058 votes have been cast through home voting, and 7,497 votes have been received through postal ballots at designated facilitation centers for the Mizoram Assembly elections. This was stated by an official from the Mizoram CEO office.

The official said that a total of 9,555 votes have been cast through home voting and postal ballots by 5 PM on Saturday.

“For the 2023 Mizoram Legislative Assembly elections, the home voting process has been expanded to various districts in the state, allowing senior citizens (aged 80 and above) and voters with disabilities (PwD) to participate. In addition to regular voters, polling personnel, other officials, and essential services on duty are also casting their votes through postal ballots. To ensure the elections are conducted with transparency and fairness, webcasting arrangements have been made at 765 out of the 1,276 polling stations, which accounts for 60 percent of the total polling stations in the state”, the official said.