Counting is underway in the Mizoram. Currently, ZPM leads in 6 seats, while MNF is leading in 6 seats. Meanwhile, Congress is leading in 3 seats.

The main players of the election -- the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and the Congress -- contested 40 seats each. The BJP fielded candidates in 13 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which contested the assembly polls in Mizoram for the first time, fought in four seats. Also, there were 17 Independent candidates.

In the 2018 assembly polls, the MNF, a constituent of the BJP-led NDA, won 26 seats, dislodging the Congress from power. The ZPM emerged victorious in eight seats while the Congress was relegated to third with just five seats, compared to 34 it won in 2013. The BJP marked its debut in the Northeastern state, winning one seat.

India Today Axis-My India exit poll has predicted a clean sweep by the ZPM in Mizoram and the party is expected to secure 28-35 seats in the 40-member assembly. The MNF, according to the exit poll, is likely to be reduced to just 3-7 seats.

The Congress, once a dominant force in Mizoram, is projected to put up a poor show and may end up with only 2-4 seats. The BJP is expected to settle at 0-2 seats, the exit poll showed.

According to the exit poll, ZPM's vote share in the assembly election is predicted to touch 49 per cent while the MNF may get a 27 per cent vote share. The Congress is likely to get 20 per cent of votes and the BJP is projected to have a 2 per cent vote share.