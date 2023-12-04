ZPM is all set to form the government in Mizoram even as the party has taken a huge lead over its rival MNF with lead in as many as 26 seats. ZPM on the other hand is trailing behind with just ten seats in hand.

Congress is currently leading in one seat, while the BJP is taking lead in three seats.

As per sources, ZPM has asked all its winning MLAs to turn up at the state capital Aizawl tomorrow, even as the party appears to have achieved a comfortable majority. Sources have told India Today NE that the party is looking to form government on its own without any alliance.

India Today Axis-My India exit poll has earlier predicted a clean sweep by the ZPM in Mizoram.

The Congress, once a dominant force in Mizoram, was projected to put up a poor show and was predicted only 2-4 seats. The BJP was predicted to settle at 0-2 seats, the exit poll showed.