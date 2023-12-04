As the counting for Mizoram elections is underway, state BJP Vanlalhmuaka has said that the party expects to win between 3 to five seats.

While speaking to India Today NE, Vanlalhmuaka said that the saffron party is expecting to win between three to five seats.

On the question of alliance, Vanlalhmuaka said that they are open to an alliance with the ZPM and if the latter come to power and consider forming an alliance.

India Today Axis-My India exit poll has predicted a clean sweep by the ZPM in Mizoram and the party is expected to secure 28-35 seats in the 40-member assembly. The MNF, according to the exit poll, is likely to be reduced to just 3-7 seats.

The Congress, once a dominant force in Mizoram, is projected to put up a poor show and may end up with only 2-4 seats. The BJP is expected to settle at 0-2 seats, the exit poll showed.

According to the exit poll, ZPM's vote share in the assembly election is predicted to touch 49 per cent while the MNF may get a 27 per cent vote share. The Congress is likely to get 20 per cent of votes and the BJP is projected to have a 2 per cent vote share.