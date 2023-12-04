Over 2000 polling officials are currently engaged in the vote counting process in Mizoram.

As per data recieved from ground, a total of 2,780 polling officials are currently engaged in the vote counting process. These include returning officers, assistant returning officers, counting supervisors, continuing assistants and micro observers.

Meanwhile, the total number of poling centres presiding officers on duty today are at 1,286.

Over 80 per cent of the state's 8.57 lakh voters exercised their franchise in Mizoram. A total of 174 candidates, including 18 women, were in the fray in the 40-member state assembly. A party needs to cross the halfway mark of 21 to form a government in Mizoram.

The main players of the election -- the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and the Congress -- contested 40 seats each. The BJP fielded candidates in 13 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which contested the assembly polls in Mizoram for the first time, fought in four seats. Also, there were 17 Independent candidates.

India Today Axis-My India exit poll has predicted a clean sweep by the ZPM in Mizoram and the party is expected to secure 28-35 seats in the 40-member assembly. The MNF, according to the exit poll, is likely to be reduced to just 3-7 seats.

The Congress, once a dominant force in Mizoram, is projected to put up a poor show and may end up with only 2-4 seats. The BJP is expected to settle at 0-2 seats, the exit poll showed.

According to the exit poll, ZPM's vote share in the assembly election is predicted to touch 49 per cent while the MNF may get a 27 per cent vote share. The Congress is likely to get 20 per cent of votes and the BJP is projected to have a 2 per cent vote share.