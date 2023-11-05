As many as seven candidates who will be contesting election in Mizoram this year have declared criminal and serious criminal cases against themselves.

The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Mizoram Election Watch have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all 174 candidates, who are contesting in the Mizoram Assembly Elections. Out of 174 candidates analysed, 67 are from National parties, 40 are from State parties, 40 are from registered

unrecognized parties and 27 candidates are contesting independently.

“Seven candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves while during 2018 Mizoram Assembly Elections, out of 209 candidates analysed, 9(4 per cent) had declared criminal cases against themselves. Out of 7 candidates who have declared criminal cases all 7(4%) have declared serious criminal cases and in 2018 Mizoram Assembly Elections, 4 (2 per cent) candidates had declared serious criminal cases against themselves”, the report reads.

The report further said that 4 out of 40 candidates analysed from Zoram People’s Movement, 2 out of 23 candidates analysed from BJP and 1 out of 40 candidates analysed from MNF have declared criminal cases against themselves.

While, 4 out of 40 candidates analysed from Zoram People’s Movement, 2 out of 23 candidates analysed from BJP and 1 out of 40 candidates analysed from MNF have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.