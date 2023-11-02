As Mizoram gears up for the upcoming general elections, the Election Commission of India, in a notification dated October 31, 2023, has issued guidelines regarding exit polls and opinion polls for the state. The Election Commission's decision is in accordance with Section 126A of The Representation of the People Act, 1951, which aims to ensure the integrity of the electoral process.

The schedules for the upcoming general elections in multiple states, including Mizoram, were announced through Election Commission press notes, ECI/PN/57/2023 and ECI/PN/58/2023, both dated October 9, 2023, setting the stage for a significant electoral exercise in the region.

The guidelines is also issued for the upcoming general elections in the states of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana as well as the bye-election in the 43-Tapi (ST) Assembly Constituency of Nagaland. The Election Commission's decision is in accordance with Section 126A of The Representation of the People Act, 1951, which aims to ensure the integrity of the electoral process.

Section 126A of The Representation of the People Act, 1951 outlines specific regulations regarding exit polls. It explicitly prohibits the conduct, publication, or publicization of exit polls through any means, including print or electronic media, during a designated period determined by the Election Commission. This period varies depending on the type of election:

In the case of a general election, the prohibition commences from the beginning of polling on the first day of the election and extends until half an hour after the polls close in all states and Union territories.

For bye-elections or multiple bye-elections held together, the prohibition period begins from the commencement of polling on the first day of the election and lasts until half an hour after the polls close.

In the case of multiple bye-elections held on different days, the restriction begins from the start of polling on the first day and continues until half an hour after the conclusion of the last poll.

In adherence to the guidelines, the Election Commission has specified that exit polls for the upcoming general elections and the bye-election in 43-Tapi (ST) Assembly Constituency of Nagaland shall be prohibited from 7:00 AM on November 7, 2023 (Tuesday) until 6:30 PM on November 30, 2023 (Thursday). During this period, conducting, publishing, publicizing exit polls by any means, or disseminating their results is strictly prohibited.

Additionally, Section 126(1)(b) of the R.P. Act, 1951 restricts the display of any election-related content, including the results of opinion polls or any other poll surveys, in electronic media during the 48 hours preceding the conclusion of polling for the general elections and the bye-election.