Mizoram government in supersession of its previous order dated October 13 and November 1, 2023 has declared dry days for the whole of Mizoram starting November 5 to November 7 on account of the General Assembly Elections 2023.

The office order by Commissionerate of Excise & Narcotics stated, "In supersession of this officer order dated 13th October and 1st November, 2023 and in exercise of the power conferred by Rule 5 of the Mizoram Liquor (Prohibition) Rules, 2022, the undersigned hereby declares the Dry Days for the whole of Mizoram State w.e.f 4:00 PM of 5.11.2023 (i.e. 48 hours immediately preceding the hours fixed for conclusion of poll day) to 4:00 pm of 7.11.2023 (poll day) and on 3.12.2023 (counting day) till completion of counting process as per instruction of the Election Commission of India on account of Mizoram prohibited. Prohibition is already enforced for the general public".

The order comes into effect from November 5 at 5 pm and shall remain so to 4:00 pm till November 7.