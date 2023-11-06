A police constable from Assam, deployed for the Mizoram election, has been missing since November 5. He was posted to Middle School II, Ngopa Village, Saitual District, Mizoram, for election duty.

According to sources, an Assam police constable number 10, Sabin Nath, belongs to the 9th Battalion, Assam Police. The Village Council and Joint NGOS are starting to conduct search operations for the missing police. He has been said to be missing since Monday morning, November 5th, at around 6:30 a.m.

According to local leaders, 92 police personnel from 9th Battalion Assam Police reached Ngopa village for election duty; they had been divided into different camps. missing police Sabin Nath is posted in Middle School II.

He appeared to have a drinking problem, according to the locals, since he had asked a few people where he could buy liquor before vanishing. He was reportedly wearing a police uniform before going missing.

Information has been given to all police stations and outposts in neighboring villages and the Ngopa area to trace the missing police personnel.

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