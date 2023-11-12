Mizoram's Chief Electoral Officer took action by suspending a government officer following concerns about the integrity of the electoral process in Aizawl South-III assembly constituency.

The decision came after a booth's mock poll on November 7 at the 13-Muallungthu Station was found to be unclear, prompting the Election Commission of India to order a repolling, successfully conducted on November 10. The incident raised questions about the adherence to the electoral code of conduct and norms.

Mizoram's Agriculture Department secretary on November 11, announced the suspension of the presiding officer from his position within the department. The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Mizoram stated that the incident was deemed a mistake, but the Election Commission of India remains vigilant in upholding electoral standards. The CEO is currently awaiting communication from the Election Commission of India regarding any further actions.

Amidst these developments, a notable trend emerged in the recently held assembly elections in Mizoram. Female voters surpassed their male counterparts, according to data from the Chief Electoral Officer's office. The voter turnout for women stood at an impressive 81.25 percent, slightly outshining the 80.04 percent recorded for male voters.

Overall, 80.66 percent of the total 8.52 lakh voters in the state exercised their right to vote, shaping the electoral destiny of 174 candidates.