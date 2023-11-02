The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer Mizoram issued a press note On November 2 detailing the preparations for the General Election to the Mizoram Legislative Assembly 2023. The highlight of the announcement is the continuation of Home Voting for senior citizens (aged 80 and above) and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) voters across various districts.

As of 5:00 PM on November 2, a total of 7,671 votes have been cast, with 1,998 votes through Home Voting and 5,673 votes through Postal Ballots at designated Facilitation Centres. This initiative aims to ensure that every eligible voter, regardless of their physical condition, can exercise their right to vote.

District-wise Voting Breakdown:

Mamit: Home Voting (0), Postal Ballot (463), Total (463)

Kolasib: Home Voting (138), Postal Ballot (461), Total (599)

Aizawl: Home Voting (875), Postal Ballot (779), Total (1,654)

Saitual: Home Voting (149), Postal Ballot (327), Total (476)

Khawzawl: Home Voting (109), Postal Ballot (142), Total (251)

Champhai: Home Voting (86), Postal Ballot (426), Total (512)

Serchhip: Home Voting (168), Postal Ballot (497), Total (665)

Hnahthial: Home Voting (50), Postal Ballot (74), Total (124)

Lunglei: Home Voting (189), Postal Ballot (925), Total (1,114)

Lawngtlai: Home Voting (81), Postal Ballot (983), Total (1,064)

Siaha: Home Voting (153), Postal Ballot (596), Total (749)



The data collected from different districts couldn't be compiled uniformly due to variations in the schedule of conducting Home Voting and Postal Ballots through Facilitation Centres. Nevertheless, the high turnout of voters through these special arrangements is commendable and reflects Mizoram's commitment to inclusive democracy.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel, held a Video Conference meeting with state and election officials of five poll-bound states, including Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana. This Inter-State Border meeting aimed to streamline election procedures and ensure the smooth conduct of the upcoming elections. Chief Secretary Dr. Renu Sharma, IAS, and other state officials and election representatives attended the meeting.