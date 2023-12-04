The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate K Hrahmo has won the Palak constituency by over a thousand votes in the Mizoram elections.

Hrahmo has won the Palak constituency while securing a total of 6,064 votes in the electoral contest.

With this, the BJP in Mizoram has won one seat while it is leading the race in another one.

Noteworthy is that the ZPM is all set to form the government in Mizoram even as the party has taken a huge lead over its rival MNF with lead in as many as 27 seats. ZPM on the other hand is trailing behind with just ten seats in hand.

Over 80 per cent of the state's 8.57 lakh voters exercised their franchise in Mizoram. A total of 174 candidates, including 18 women, were in the fray in the 40-member state assembly. A party needs to cross the halfway mark of 21 to form a government in Mizoram.

India Today Axis-My India exit poll had predicted a clean sweep by the ZPM in Mizoram and had predicted that the party would secure 28-35 seats in the 40-member assembly. The MNF, according to the exit poll, was predicted to win 3-7 seats.

The Congress, once a dominant force in Mizoram, was projected to put up a poor show and may end up with only 2-4 seats. The BJP was projected to settle at 0-2 seats, the exit poll showed.

According to the exit poll, ZPM's vote share in the assembly election was predicted to touch 49 per cent while the MNF was predicted to get 27 per cent vote share.