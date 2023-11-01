The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal campaigned for the BJP in Lunglei for the upcoming assembly elections in Mizoram here today.

The senior leader of the BJP was campaigning for the party candidates of the Lunglei West and Lunglei South assembly constituencies.

Addressing the people of Lunglei, the senior leader of BJP, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, Northeast India has made tremendous stride towards progress and development. Since 2014, after Modi became the leader of our country, the central government has invested four lakh crores (Rs 4 trillion) to develop capacity in the region and become the economic growth engine of India. We, the people of the northeast, are no longer ignored by the central government, unlike the Congress governments of the past. Modi ji visited the Northeast more than 60 times since becoming prime minister of India, which is far beyond than any other Prime Minister. Mizoram, the beautiful state of India, has an opportunity to explore growth and development by voting BJP to power and experience the development-led governance as is witnessed in other states. Modi’s special focus on building infrastructure has made a tremendous growth proposition for the region to act as a springboard of development. Mizoram stands to gain tremendously with the newly opened Sittwe Port which is part of the Kaladan Multi Modal Transit Transport project. Mizoram is poised to become the conduit for the new age of progress and development for the region.”



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Adding further, the Union Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “To all my beautiful people of Mizoram, I salute you. Your exemplary performance in sports has made our country proud. There is a huge potential to hone and incubate the sporting talent of Mizoram and allow the youth of the state to become part of India’s stride towards an Atmanirbhar Bharat. With your support, the BJP led government will create an ecosystem for the youth of the state to also explore opportunities for economic cooperation from the two international neighbours of Mizoram.”

The Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was campaigning for the candidates R Lalbiaktluangi, contesting from Lunglei West A/C and T Biaksailova, contesting from Lunglei South A/C