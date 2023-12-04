Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) leader Lalduhoma has won from the Serchhip constituency. The ZPM's chief ministerial face has secured a berth for himself at the next Mizoram Assembly, even as his rival MNF leader and CM Zorathanga lost from the Aizawl East 1 seat.

Lalduhoma, the sitting MLA of Serchhip, defeated his main rival MNF candidate J Malsawmzualvanchhawng.

Earlier today, Laduhoma had said that he would be meeting Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati in the next couple of days to stake claim to form the government.

ZPM is all set to form the government in Mizoram even as the party has taken a huge lead over its rival MNF with lead in as many as 27 seats. MNF on the other hand is trailing behind with just ten seats in hand.

India Today Axis-My India exit poll had predicted a clean sweep by the ZPM in Mizoram and had predicted that the party would secure 28-35 seats in the 40-member assembly. The MNF, according to the exit poll, was predicted to win 3-7 seats.

Aldo Read: Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2023 Live: CM Zoramthanga trails in his seat, Deputy CM loses