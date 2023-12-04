Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) is all set to unseat MNF as they look forward for a historic seat. ZPM has taken lead with a majority votes in key constituencies. The party has grabbed Tawi Assembly seat with Lalnilawma emerging winner from this constituency.

Celebrations among ZPM party workers have already begun ringing in an early Christmas celebration. The party, along with Mizo National Front (MNF) and Congress, contested in all 40 assembly seats in Mizoram, while Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielded candidates in only 23 seats. The assembly polls were held on November 7, recording a voter turnout of 80.43 per cent.

The counting day, initially scheduled for December 3, was rescheduled to December 4. The Election Commission made this decision in response to several representations from various quarters within Mizoram, requesting a change in the counting date from December 3, 2023 (Sunday), to a weekday. Chief Electoral Officer Madhup Vyas confirmed that the request was accepted as Sunday is usually devoted to church duties and prayers.

Also read : Mizoram Verdict: Assembly Election Results 2023 Live Updates