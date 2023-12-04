At a time when the country witnessed the results of the four state elections, Mizoram's result day was deferred by a day. Today a day after the country witnessed the election results for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana, the results for the Mizoram polls will be out. Everyone will finaly get the answer whether the Mizo National Front (MNF) or the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) will finally sit on the throne of Mizoram.

While the date for coutning of votes was initially put at December 3 along with the four other states, vehement opposition to the date was seen in Mizoram by political parties as well as civil society organisations. The reason was that Sunday was a day for church activities in the overwhelmingly Christian majority state.

In a recent statement the Election Commission (EC) said, "The Commission has received several representations from various quarters requesting for change in date of counting from December 3 (Sunday) to some other week day, on the ground that December 3, being Sunday a special significance for the people of Mizoram. The Commission, having considered these representations, has decided to revise the date of counting to December 4 (Monday)."

Prior to this, protests were witnessed in Mizoram by several groups especially the Mizoram NGO Coordination Committee (NGOCC) seeking a change in the date of counting of votes as it fell on a Sunday, a sacred day for Christians.

Demonstrations were held in state capital Aizawl and other district haedquarters. Several organisations including the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA) and Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) protested over the date of counting under the banner of NGOCC.

Finally, on December 1, the EC finally announced that the counting date for Mizoram has been deferred by a day on December 4 (Monday).

Over 80 per cent of the state's 8.57 lakh voters exercised their franchise in Mizoram. A total of 174 candidates, including 18 women, were in the fray in the 40-member state assembly. A party needs to cross the halfway mark of 21 to form a government in Mizoram on the day of polling on November 7.

India Today Axis-My India exit poll has predicted a clean sweep by the ZPM in Mizoram and the party is expected to secure 28-35 seats in the 40-member assembly. The MNF, according to the exit poll, is likely to be reduced to just 3-7 seats.

The Congress, once a dominant force in Mizoram, is projected to put up a poor show and may end up with only 2-4 seats. The BJP is expected to settle at 0-2 seats, the exit poll showed.

According to the exit poll, ZPM's vote share in the assembly election is predicted to touch 49 per cent while the MNF may get a 27 per cent vote share. The Congress is likely to get 20 per cent of votes and the BJP is projected to have a 2 per cent vote share.