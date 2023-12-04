Hours after witnessing a landslide victory against the ruling MNF party in Mizoram, the ZPM chief expressed his desire to settle the long-standing border dispute with Assam.

ZPM chief Lalduhoma's intention to meet with Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma personally to negotiate the Assam-Mizoram border dispute aligns with the ongoing efforts to bring about a peaceful resolution to this complex issue.

Speaking to India Today NE, the ZPM chief said, "I will personally meet Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and start the negotiation and hope there will be no recurrence of such bad things again (Assam-Mizoram border clash) in the ZPM government.

It underscores the importance of direct communication and collaboration between political leaders to address and settle historical conflicts that impact regional stability and development.

On September 22, 2022, a significant step was taken to address the longstanding border dispute between Assam and Mizoram.

The Chief Ministers of both states, Himanta Biswa Sarma of Assam and former chief minister Zoramthanga of Mizoram agreed to form a regional panel to resolve the boundary issues that have persisted for over a century. This decision followed a series of ministerial-level talks, with the most recent being held in Aizawl on August 9 of the same year.

The dispute dates back to the colonial era when the British demarcated a boundary in August 1875 between the Lushai Hills (now Mizoram) and the Cachar plains (now part of Assam). The people of Mizoram accepted this boundary as it was drawn with the consultation of their state chiefs.

However, tensions have flared up over the years, with a particularly violent clash occurring along the 164.6-km long Assam-Mizoram border in the previous year, resulting in several casualties.

To foster peace and maintain order, both states have committed to allowing economic activities such as cultivation and farming to continue along the borders, subject to forest regulations and after informing the respective Deputy Commissioners. Additionally, the Deputy Commissioners of the bordering districts are expected to meet at least once every two months.

The regional committee's formation is a proactive measure to discuss and resolve the border issues amicably.



This initiative reflects the willingness of both state governments to engage in dialogue and find a permanent solution to the border disputes, which have affected the lives and livelihoods of the people residing in these areas.