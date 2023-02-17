Ahead of the Assembly polls, Nagaland Police on February 17 seized illegal cash accounting to Rs 45,37,200 in the poll-bound state. Acoording to reports, the illegal cash was seized during search drives conducted in various places across Dimapur.

As per sources, Rs 20 lakhs has been seized during the SST gate checking. Police arrested one person in the case and have been identified as Kimiyato Sema.

Rs 23,16,100 has been seized from Heska Kini, Rs 90,500 from a person named Jukhim and Rs 1,30,600 have been was seized from Dimapurs’s Nihoto area.

The cash has been seized as the persons failed to produce verified documents regarding their possession of money.

Various enforcement agencies made seizures worth over Rs 36 crore after the announcement of elections in Nagaland.

The media cell of the Nagaland chief electoral officer’s office, in a release, on February 13 said the progressive seizure and its estimated monetary value made by various enforcement agencies from the date of announcement of the Nagaland assembly elections on January 28 till February 12 is valued at Rs 36,99,56,169.882.

The seizures include cash (Rs 2,84,52,3650), IMFL (Rs 4,26,40,420), drugs/narcotics (Rs 26,36,80,380), freebies/other items (Rs 3,51,81,340) and precious metal (Rs 1,664.882).

On February 12, a cash amount of Rs 5lakh and liquor worth Rs 3,53,630 were seized, the release said.

Nagaland's Assembly Elections are scheduled on February 27. The results will be announced on March 2, 2023.

Election expenditure officer (EEO) for Dimapur I, II, and III Assembly constituencies Suboth Singh, appointed by the Election Commission of India, categorically said money power should not find any space in influencing voters during the ensuing assembly elections.

He said at a meeting with Dimapur district magistrates of flying surveillance teams (FST) and static surveillance teams (SST), the officer in charge of the video surveillance team (VST) and video viewing team (VVT) and nodal officer of media certification and monitoring committee (MCMC) at the conference hall of Dimapur deputy commissioner and district election officer Sachin Jaiswal.

The EEO enquired about the ongoing election activities undertaken thus far from the magistrates and nodal officers and briefed them on how to go about ensuring free and fair elections without any inducement and prejudices.

Sharing his official number 7005155223 which has been allotted to him by the ECI, Singh said the nodal officers and voters may contact him freely anytime even at night for any doubts or clarifications.