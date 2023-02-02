BJP announces candidate list for Nagaland assembly polls, party to contest in 20 seats
BJP announces candidate list for Nagaland assembly polls, party to contest in 20 seats
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced the candidate list in the party meet held on February 2 in Delhi. BJP will be contesting in 20 seats in the upcoming assembly polls.
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BJP
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced the candidate list in the party meet held on February 2 in Delhi. BJP will be contesting in 20 seats in the upcoming assembly polls.
Nagaland BJP state president Temjen Imna Along announced the names of the candidates who will be contesting for the 20 seats.
Provided below are the list of 20 candidates of BJP who will be contesting the Nagaland Assembly polls
Also read : Nagaland: Money power should not influence voters, says election expenditure officer
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