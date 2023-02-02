Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced the candidate list in the party meet held on February 2 in Delhi. BJP will be contesting in 20 seats in the upcoming assembly polls.



Nagaland BJP state president Temjen Imna Along announced the names of the candidates who will be contesting for the 20 seats.



Provided below are the list of 20 candidates of BJP who will be contesting the Nagaland Assembly polls



BJP candidate list

BJP candidate list





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