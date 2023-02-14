The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Nagaland Vision Document 2023 was launched by the BJP National President JP Nadda on 14 February in Kohima, Nagaland.

The 2023 vision document of the saffron party reflects the ambitions, desires and aspirations of the people of Nagaland.

With the launch of the vision document, the BJP has several promises which will be catered in the next five years of goverance.

Further, with an investment of Rs 1,000 crores the saffron party aims to establish a dedicated Nagaland Cultural Research Fund.

To establish Saramati Cultural University in Kiphire with an investment of Rs 500 crores to promote Naga culture and allocate Rs 100 crores to promote and expand the scope of all major tribal festivals.

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For the welfare and development of the Eastern Nagaland region, the BJP is set to establish an Eastern Nagaland Development Board for the holistic development of the region and will provide a special package for the development of Eastern Nagaland.

The party will work with the Central Government to expedite the construction of the Trans-Nagaland Highway to enable easy access across districts, especially from Eastern Nagaland.

The vision document also promised to increase the financial assistance under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme from the current Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000 per annum.

To introduce the Neidonuo Angami Women Welfare Scheme of providing a bond of

Rs 50,000 on the birth of a girl child and provide free-of-cost, quality education to all female students from KG to PG.

To launch the CM Free Scooty Scheme to provide free scooty to meritorious college-going female students.

The BJP has also promised several schemes under which the party will provide 2 free-of-cost LPG cylinders to all Ujjwala beneficiaries every year and also generate 2 lakh self-employment opportunities in the next 5 years.

To invest Rs 500 crores to launch a Nagaland Skill Development University to train the youth and make them job-ready.

To provide digital tablets to all the meritorious students for students of classes 10th and 12th.

To ensure the timely completion and commencement of the Kohima and Mon Medical Colleges.

To constitute the Nagaland Anti Narcotics Task Force under the CMO to curb the menace of drugs in the state.

To introduce Nagaland Tourism Skill Mission to provide training and employment opportunities to 50,000 local youth.

To provide free rice and wheat monthly and 5 kg of black chickpeas and 1 litre of mustard oil per family quarterly, at a subsidized rate to all PDS beneficiaries.

To increase the existing pension of Rs 1,000 per month for senior citizens, Divyangs, single mothers and widows.

To provide affordable housing to all under PM Awas Yojana by 2025.

To ensure the 100% implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission and connect all households of Nagaland to tap water by 2024.

To invest an amount of ₹500 crores to provide collateral-free loans of up to ₹10 lakhs to MSMEs.

To continue building all-weather roads and connecting all villages with State and National Highways.

To provide health insurance cards to provide cashless medical facilities for all government employees.

To provide free health insurance and social security insurance to all unorganised workers.

To double the per-family annual insurance cap from ₹5 lakhs to ₹10 lakhs under Ayushman Bharat.

Further highlighting the achievements of BJP coalition government in the last five years, the party in its vision document mentioned:

More than 55,000 houses with an investment of Rs 1,850 crores under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Around 2.1 lakh farmers have been provided with financial assistance of Rs 6,000 per annum with a total worth of Rs 316 crores under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme.

Provided health insurance of Rs 5 lakhs to around 3.8 lakh beneficiaries under the Ayushmaan Bharat Yojana.

Around 92,000 free LPG cylinders have been provided under the PM Ujjwala Yojana.

Around 28,000 women have been provided with financial assistance of Rs 5,000 with a total worth of over Rs 13 crores under the PM Vandana Yojana.

Around 14 lakh beneficiaries have been provided with free ration under the PM Garib

Kalyan Anna Yojana.

In comparison to 2014, there has been a reduction of 74 per cent in militancy incidents till 2022 in the state.

15 National Highway Projects have been developed with a cumulative length of about 266 km with a cost of about Rs 4,127 crores.

Nagaland got its second railway station, Shokhuvi station along with the Dhansari-Shokhuvi railway line after a gap of over 100 years.

Around 1.5 lakh toilets have been constructed under the Swacch Bharat Gramin Mission

and all 1,451 villages are declared ODF.