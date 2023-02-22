With just few days left ahead of the impending Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda is slated to visit poll-bound Nagaland on February 22 to campaign for the party candidates.



JP Nadda will arrive on a two-day visit to the poll-bound state.

Notably, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the BJP's alliance partnership have issued a joint declaration to encourage voters in Nagaland to support candidates running on the NDPP and BJP tickets in the assembly election on February 27.

Neiphiu Rio, chief minister of Nagaland and leader of the NDPP, stated that the NDPP and BJP will win the upcoming election with a 40:20 seat split as an alliance partner.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on February 14 launched the NDPP-BJP poll campaign at Capital Cultural Hall in Kohima.



The launch programme was attended by Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio, Deputy CM Y Patton along with state BJP president Temjen Imna.



Addressing a presser on the NDPP-BJP campaign launch, the national president said, "PM Modi is concerned about the solution of the Naga political issue and Amit Shah has tirelessly worked with chief minister Rio and Y Patton."



Nadda claimed that the solution has come to the final stage and in the coming times will be carried forward in the right direction.



JP Nadda while speaking for the Eastern Nagaland People's Organization (ENPO), issues have been discussed and whatever commitments have been given by the Home Minister will be followed in letter and spirit and shall be fulfilled.



Also read : Nagaland: Commitment to ENPO to be kept in 'letter and spirit', says JP Nadda



