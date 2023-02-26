A bus carrying around 32 passengers met with an accident in Nagaland’s Keyake on February 26. The passengers were on their way from Dimapur to Satakha in the Zunheboto district to vote in the upcoming Nagaland assembly elections on February 27.

According to Kohima Police in Nagaland, the incident took place at around 10.45 am on February 25 when the bus went off the road and fell down a height of about 85 feet at Keyake near Seikhazou in Kohima. The bus hit a stationary taxi which had three passengers inside, causing the accident. The driver of the bus is reportedly absconding.

As per reports, 27 people were injured in the accident, with four of them admitted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU). However, they are said to be in stable condition. The injured people were admitted to Oking Hospital and Naga Hospital Authority Kohima (NHAK) for further treatment.

The incident has once again raised concerns about road safety in Nagaland, where accidents are not uncommon. In July last year, at least five persons were killed and three others were injured in a hit-and-run accident case that occurred in the Kukidolong area near Jharnapani in Nagaland.

Following the accident, authorities have urged drivers to be more cautious on the roads, especially during the election season when many people are travelling to their villages to vote. The deputy commissioner of police (Crime) and Dimapur police PRO informed that the truck driver who fled the scene of the accident last year was intercepted by a police escort team of Nagaland deputy chief minister Y Patton at New Chumoukedima area after a chase.

As of now, the authorities have launched an investigation into the latest accident and are trying to track down the driver of the bus who is on the run.