A total of 183 candidates are in the fray for 59 seats of the Nagaland assembly. This time there are only four women candidates contesting in the election.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) V Shashank Shekhar said that BJP candidate Kazheto Kinimi won the Akuluto assembly constituency in Zunheboto district without a contest.

Of the 225 nominations received, 25 were found invalid, while 16 candidates withdrew their candidatures till February 10.

The ruling NDPP is fighting the elections on 40 seats, the BJP is fighting on 20 seats, the Congress on 23 seats, while the NPF is contesting on 22 seats.

The LJP (Ram Vilas) is fighting the polls on 15 seats, NPP and NCP on 12 each, RPI (Athawale) on nine seats, JD(U) on seven seats, RJD on three seats, and the CPI and Rising People's Party are fighting one seat each.

There are also 19 Independent candidates. Nagaland and Meghalaya is set to go to poll on February 27 while the results will be announced on March 2. Besides independent candidates, 12 political parties are in the fray in Nagaland for the forthcoming assembly elections .

Many political parties which have not been in the forefront in state politics are making an entry in this election.Rising People’s Party, North East Democratic Front, RPI(A) and LJP (Ram Vilas) will be entering the arena for the first time.

The Republican Party of India (A) and the Janata Dal (United) released the list of candidates on February 5 for the upcoming assembly elections.

Naga People’s Front (NPF) has announced names of six more candidates, taking the total to 21 candidates. Congress also released four more names adding the candidates list to 25. Aam Aadmi Party also announced the intending candidates on February 7 , which was the last date for filing of nominations.