The Nagaland Legislative Assembly Secretariat on January 27 notified that with the resignation of independent MLA Tongpang Ozukum who was elected to the 13th Nagaland assembly from the 24-Angetyongpang assembly constituency, the seat has become vacant with effect from January 27, 2023.

In its notification, the Nagaland Legislative Assembly Secretariat has notified that under Article 190 clause 3(b) of the Indian Constitution read with Rule 180 Clause (1) (2) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Nagaland Legislative Assembly, the Speaker Nagaland Legislative Assembly has accepted the resignation tendered by Tongpang Ozukum, Independent MLA, 24- Angetyongpang from the Membership of the 13th Nagaland Assembly with effect from the forenoon of the 27th January 2023.

Also Read: Nagaland: Impur constituency seat declared vacant ahead of assembly election

Consequent to his resignation, the Speaker of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly has declared the seat mentioned against his name as vacant.

On the other hand, with the demise of Dr Imtiwapang Aier on January 7, who was elected to the 13th Nagaland assembly from the 23-Impur assembly constituency, the seat has also become vacant with effect from January 8, 2023.

Earlier, Nagaland chief electoral officer (CEO) V Shashank Shekhar, along with his subordinate officers, held a meeting of the State Steering Committee on Accessible Election to deliberate issues of accessible elections.