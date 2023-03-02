Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio has won the Northern Angami-ll Assembly constituency by a massive margin of 92.87% with 15824 votes. The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance, which Rio leads, is now poised to form the next government in Nagaland.

With vote counting underway, many key leaders have emerged victorious in the Nagaland assembly elections. Rio's resounding victory comes as a major boost for the ruling alliance, which is eyeing a comfortable majority in the state assembly.

With the win, Rio has secured his position as the representative of the people of Nagaland for the next five years.

This victory for Rio and his party comes as a welcome relief, as the state has been facing numerous challenges in recent years, including an ongoing insurgency and economic difficulties. Rio's victory is expected to bring stability and continuity to the state's governance.

Rio, a veteran politician, has previously served as the chief minister of Nagaland for three terms, from 2003 to 2014. He returned to power in 2018, after his party formed an alliance with the BJP.

The results of the Nagaland Assembly elections are seen as a boost for the ruling BJP at the national level, as the party has been struggling to retain power in many states in recent years. The NDPP-BJP alliance's victory in Nagaland is expected to strengthen the party's position in the northeast region of India, where it has been working to expand its influence.