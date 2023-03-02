The Nagaland state BJP chief Temjen Imna Along has emerged victorious in the Alongtaki constituency with a substantial margin of 3,500 plus votes. The constituency is one of the key seats in the Nagaland assembly and is reserved for Scheduled Tribes.

Temjen Imna Along, who is also the state's higher education and tribal affairs minister, is known for his witty social media posts and is a significant candidate in the Nagaland assembly election. He defeated NPF's Benjongliba Aier in the previous election.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the estimated voter turnout in the Alongtaki seat was 62.5 percent. Temjen Imna Along is also the state BJP president and has a significant fan following on Twitter due to his humorous remarks.

In this election, Temjen Imna Along contested against JD(U)'s J. Lanu Longchar. His victory is seen as a significant boost for the BJP in Nagaland, which is hoping to expand its presence in the state.

Temjen Imna Along's victory is a testament to his popularity and his ability to connect with the people of Nagaland. He has promised to work for the betterment of the state and its people, and his second consecutive win is a clear indication of the people's faith in him and the BJP's vision for Nagaland.