The Election Commission of India on January 31 issued a notification for elections to the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly.

All the 60 constituencies in the state will go to polls on February 27.

Following the notification, the governor of Nagaland called upon all of the Assembly constituencies in the state to elect members to the legislative assembly, Nagaland chief electoral officer V Shashank Shekhar notified on Tuesday.

As per the notification, the filing of nominations was scheduled to begin on January 31.

The commission has fixed February 7 as the last date for filing nominations.

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The scrutiny of nominations will be done on February 8 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is February 10.

Polling will be held from 7 am to 4 pm on February 27 while the counting will take place on March 2.

Altogether 13,17,632 electors are eligible to exercise their franchise in the ensuing elections. A total of 24,689 new voters were included in the final electoral rolls.

4 Ghaspani-1 Assembly constituency has the highest number of 74,395 electors and the 27 Mokokchung Town Assembly seat has the lowest number of 8,302 electors.

Polling will be held in 2,315 polling stations across the state. Of them, 680 have been marked as vulnerable and 920 as critical polling stations.

Fifty-seven polling stations have been designated as model polling stations while 196 polling stations will be manned by women. Ten polling stations in the state will be manned by Persons with Disabilities.

The existing Legislative Assembly of the state will continue up to March 12 and thereafter stand dissolved on the expiration of its duration.