Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda on February 14 released the party's poll manifesto for the upcoming Assembly polls in Nagaland.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio was also present during the event in Kohima along with Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton.

Speaking on the occasion, Nadda said that the state was ignored by the previous government.

''Previous government ignored the state. However, many of the issues concerning Nagaland are in vision documents,'' he added.

The BJP's national president also said that Rs 100 crore has been earmarked for cold storage which will be a major boost to the farming community.

Besides this, the BJP has also promised to dedicate a culture centre in the state for at a cost of Rs 1000 crore.

''We have earmarked Rs 200 crore for mother and child care in the state and two lakh self-employment opportunities will be given in the next five years, in the field of tourism, skill development, and MSME,'' he added.

He further informed that the BJP government in will also set up premier institutes in the state of Nagaland such as IITs and IIM.

''Rs 500 crore for Saramati Cultural University in Kiphire has been earmarked for Nagas and 400 crore to be invested for cancer prevention and health care centre in Nagaland,'' Nadda avowed.

Commenting on the development of roads, Nadda said that roads will be developed under Pradhan Mantri Gramin Yojna (PMGY).

The saffron party has also announced a special package for the development of the Eastern Nagaland population while for the Tribal festival's scope expansion, a sum of Rs 100 crore has been announced by the party.

The saffron party has also announced to increase Ayushman Bharat installation cap from Rs 5 to 10 lakh besides providing scooty for the meritorious girl students.

It is worth mentioning that BJP and NDPP are contesting the elections together and the saffron party is contesting on 20 seats while its ally NDPP is contesting on 40 seats.

Earlier while addressing the gathering, Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio claimed that the NDPP-BJP alliance will once again win with a thumping majority and do better than before.

Exuding confidence, Rio further stated that the people of the state have shown immense support, love, and reposed faith in the alliance and that it will surely see victory in the upcoming elections.

It is worth mentioning that the polling for the 60-seat Nagaland Assembly will be held on February 27, and the votes will be counted on March 2.

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