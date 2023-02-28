Nagaland Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief and internet’s favourite, Temjen Imna Along never shy away from entertaining his followers and netizens with his witty posts on social media. This time too, the young leader posted about the upcoming election results day with a fun-filled caption.



Taking to his official Twitter handle, Along wrote, “Mastana Mausam hai, din hai suhana! Mausam aur Suhana se milne ke liye 2nd March, 2023 tak intezar karna”.



Quite upbeat about the upcoming election results day, Temjen Imna Along cast his vote for the Assembly elections on February 27.



Along took to Twitter to confirm his voting, “Successfully casted my vote today for Nagaland Legislative Assembly Election 2023”.



Known for his quirky and witty posts on social media platforms, Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along keeps his followers entertained every now and then, giving glimpses of the life in the Northeast.

Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader reacted to a post about the elections being held in the Northeast, that instantly went viral.

The post shared by popular Nagaland singer Alobo Naga, that had a photo of Imna Along holding the hand of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during campaigning, has amassed many likes and views, ringing the every increasing popularity of Imna Along among his followers.

“Even my wife don’t hold my hands like this… I am jealous sir”, the singer tweeted, tagging both Along and Sarma.

Replying to him, the Nagaland minister said the BJP wave is strong in the region and asked Alobo Naga to join the BJP.

While talking to India TodayNE, Alobo Naga said, "Sir Imna Along is always fun, witty and quirky. We always pull each others leg on social media. He quoted back telling me to join BJP in order to hold his hand. I am just a simple singer so I hope writing songs for BJP will qualify me to hold his hand".

“Party wave is stronger than the actual marriage. @AloboNaga Join BJP, I will hold your hand too”, Along said in his tweet.

The minister’s response had amassed nearly three lakh views and over 7,300 likes at the time of posting this news. Users were in splits and asked Along to go for campaigning in other states too.

Also read : Nagaland singer jealous of Himanta Biswa Sarma’s bromance with Imna Along