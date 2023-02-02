BJP has decided to contest the upcoming assembly election in Nagaland in alliance with National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP).

With this, the saffron party has decided to take a risk by introducing six new faces who will contest the assembly election for the first time.

Among the fresh faces is Bashangmongba from Tuensang Sadar 1, Kahuli Sema from Atoizu, Konngam Konyak from Phomching, Panjung Jamir from Tuli, Renbonthung from Wokha, and Sethrongkyu Sangtam from Longkhim Chare.

Apart from candidates contesting their maiden elections, some candidates who have recently jumped ship to BJP are also contesting with BJP Ticket.

Also Read: Nagaland: BJP, NDPP release lists of candidates, 3 women candidates find place

Er. Cheong Konyal who previously contested on an NPP ticket in 2018 will be contesting from a BJP ticket from Mon Town.

Imkong L Imchen who jumped ship from NPF to NDPP has again joined the BJP and will fight from the Koridang seat.

Kropol Vistu who was elected to the NLA on the NPF ticket in 2013 has been given the BJP ticket to contest the 2023 election from Southern Angami II.

The BJP unit in Nagaland asserted that bringing in new faces in the said constituencies will give the party a breath of fresh air.

Sitting Chief Minister of Nagaland, Neiphiu Rio will be contesting from Northern Angami-II Assembly Constituency. Other senior politicians who will be contesting include Zhaleo Rio, Neikesalie Nicky Kire, T R Zeliang, Neiba Kronu, Kaito Aye and R Khing.

For the first time, the party is fielding two women candidates, Hekani Jakhalu from Dimapur-III Assembly Constituency and Salhoutuonuo Kruse from 8-Western Angami Assembly Constituency.

The NDPP will be contesting 40 seats out of the total 60 seats in the state. The remaining 20 seats are given to its pre-poll alliance partner, BJP.