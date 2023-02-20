Home Minister Amit Shah on February 20 said that BJP Government will soon bring solution to Naga political issue and added that the solution is in the final stage government is tirelessly working on it.

Addressing an election rally in Mon Town in Nagaland, the Union Home Minister said that the commitments given to Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation which was seeking a separate state will be fulfilled in letter and spirit.

He said that Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton and state BJP president Temjen Imna Along are witnesses that the Centre has taken lots of efforts to solve the decades-old issue.

The Home Minister said that he had visited the town of Mon for the first time and announced that he will be staying with the people of Mon tonight. During his visit, Shah expressed his admiration for the way the Naga society respects women and credited this as the reason why BJP has appointed women Rajya Sabha MPs from Nagaland. He went on to say that he has closely observed Naga culture and tradition since becoming Home Minister, and that the sacrifice of Naga people for the country can never be forgotten.

Shah also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for initiating peace and developmental works in Nagaland, particularly in eastern Nagaland, which was formerly known as NEFA. He acknowledged the sacrifices made by the people of Nagaland and expressed his gratitude to them on behalf of the country.

ENPO members had previously announced that they would boycott the upcoming elections, citing valid reasons for doing so. However, after discussions with Shah, they have been assured that all of their demands will be fulfilled after the election. Budgetary provision issues, council responsibilities, and developmental issues will all be resolved by the BJP and NDPP. Shah called on all brothers and sisters of eastern Nagaland to remember that the Indian government is with them and that Rio had also promised to bring solutions to all issues.

Shah also provided updates on the progress made in the Northeast region, highlighting that 70% of the insurgency problem has been solved, and that 60% of AFSPA has been removed from Northeast in 7 districts and 15 police stations. He spoke about the Congress party being marginalized in the Northeast and criticized the party for its insulting remarks against Prime Minister Modi. He noted that in 2024, the Congress party will not be found anywhere in the country.

Shah shared the achievements of the Modi government in the Northeast region, including the allocation of 7 lakh crore rupees for development, and the upgrading of infrastructure. He also mentioned that the Modi government had invested 4800 crore rupees in Nagaland in 2022-2023, compared to the 1300 crore rupees invested by the Congress party in 2009-2010. He cited examples of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, which provides free rice to 14 lakh families in Nagaland, and the Jal Jeevan Mission, which has benefited 2.80 lakh families. He also highlighted the AYushman Bharat program, which has provided health insurance coverage to 3 lakh people in Nagaland.

Shah concluded by reiterating his commitment to fulfilling the demands of ENPO members and ensuring that Nagaland continues to develop under the BJP and NDPP.