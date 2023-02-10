

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kazheto Kinimi on February 10 won uncontested from 31A/c Akuluto constituency, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

''Shri. Kazheto Kinimi, @BJP4India MLA candidate of 31A/c Akuluto declared uncontested. Congratulations,'' Sarma tweeted.

Shri. Kazheto Kinimi, @BJP4India MLA candidate of 31A/c Akuluto, Nagaland elected uncontest.

Congratulations — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 10, 2023

Commenting on his victory, the Kinimi extended his gratitude to supporters, well-wishers, and the karyakartas of the BJP.

''Beyond humbled and honoured to represent the people of Akuluto 31 A/C for a second term, as unopposed.

I praise Almighty God for this privilege and extend my gratitude to my supporters, wellwishers, the karyakartas of Akuluto BJP mandal and Nagaland state BJP,'' he tweeted.

Beyond humbled and honoured to represent the people of Akuluto 31 A/C for a second term, as unopposed.



I praise Almighty God for this privilege and extend my gratitude to my supporters, wellwishers, the karyakartas of Akuluto BJP mandal and Nagaland state BJP. (1/2) — Kazheto Kinimi (@KazhetoKinimi) February 10, 2023

The 68-year-old, Kinimi contested his first election from the same constituency and defeated former Naga People's Front lawmaker Khekhao Assumi by a margin of 735 votes in 2018.



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