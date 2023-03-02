The alliance of BJP and NDPP has crossed halfway mark as its leading in 31 seats in Nagaland, as per early trends.

On the other hand, Congress has posted a lead in one seat while the former ruling party NPF is ahead in two seats.

As per the India Today-Axix My India exit poll, the alliance is all set to retain power in Nagaland with 38 to 48 seats in the Assembly election.

However, the Congress is likely to win 1 to 2 seats and the NPF may claim victory on 3 to 8 seats, and other parties like NCP, LJP, RPI(A), and NPP are likely to bag 5 to 15 seats, the exit poll predicted.